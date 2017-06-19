Def Leppard elicit a Love and Affecti...

Def Leppard elicit a Love and Affectiona from Utah crowd

19 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

West Valley City a Thousands of attendees at Monday night's Def Leppard concert at USANA Amphitheatre who began the evening prepared for some "Rock of Ages" were said to have been mysteriously overcome by "Hysteria" at the show. Though officials could not pinpoint an exact cause, some concertgoers attributed the outbreak to "Love Bites" from an undetermined "Animal," while others claimed the area had been hit by a "Rocket" carrying an unknown payload.

