Daughter charged with murder in fatal house fire that claimed mother

Loralie Kathie Querbach, 46, of West Valley City, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with the first-degree felony in addition to aggravated arson, also a first-degree felony. On June 5 , Kathie Thomas, 64, died in an early morning fire at her home, 6946 W. Bonnie Arlene Drive .

