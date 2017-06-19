Campaign hopes to help reduce workpla...

Campaign hopes to help reduce workplace accidents in Utah

The demonstrations came at the start of Workplace Safety Week, an effort to promote safety and minimize the number of accidents throughout the state. In Utah, 48 people died as a result of workplace injuries last year and organizers hope the campaign for workplace safety will help reduce that number.

