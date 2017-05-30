Briefs: Energy, Leafs, keys, West Valley City
Professors and students in Utah have until June 27 to apply for state grants to help them find rapid solutions to air and water challenges facing the energy industry. Created by USTAR and the Governor's Office of Energy Development, the Energy Research Triangle program kicked off earlier this year by teaming with the Salt Lake Chamber to identify energy challenges facing local businesses.
