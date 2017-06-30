Associated Food Stores honored for saving energy, money

Rocky Mountain power has recognized Associated Foods Stores as its 2017 wattsmart Business Utah Partner of the Year for the grocer's efforts to change the way it lights and cools its buildings. Rocky Mountain Power provided $352,377 in incentives to add LED lighting, lighting controls and refrigeration upgrades to eight stores in Salt Lake City, South Ogden, Park City, West Valley City, American Fork, Ogden and Taylorsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.