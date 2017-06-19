3 stabbed after 2 large fights break out at WestFest celebration
One person is in critical condition and two others were stabbed after two fights broke out at the WestFest celebration Friday night, police said. Police responded to a large group fight at WestFest - an annual celebration commemorating the establishment of West Valley City - at 5355 W. 3100 South about 9:21 p.m. Friday, according to West Valley Police Department spokesperson Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Sun
|Shop1
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|Good Riddance
|32,101
|Anal sex with Jesus
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Jun 16
|Well Well
|8
|Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d...
|Jun 12
|c u ontheotherside
|1
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC