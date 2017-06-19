3 stabbed after 2 large fights break out at WestFest celebration

One person is in critical condition and two others were stabbed after two fights broke out at the WestFest celebration Friday night, police said. Police responded to a large group fight at WestFest - an annual celebration commemorating the establishment of West Valley City - at 5355 W. 3100 South about 9:21 p.m. Friday, according to West Valley Police Department spokesperson Lt.

