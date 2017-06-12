3 minority candidates running for off...

3 minority candidates running for office in Utah's most diverse city

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Deseret News

West Valley community members stand for a group photo on a new mural in West View Park in West Valley City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. Recent U.S. Census data show that West Valley City has a 52 percent minority population, jumping from 9 percent in 1990 and 35 percent in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC