2nd man arrested in West Jordan shooting

Monday Jun 5 Read more: KSL-TV

Raul Alejandro Abrego, 31, of West Valley City, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, West Jordan police announced Monday. On May 31, Manuel Herrera, 31, was found lying outside an abandoned house near 3900 West and 7800 South, across from Jordan Landing, having been shot multiple times in the torso, said West Jordan Police Sgt.

