Young family heart broken after ICE detains 31-year-old Silvia Florez

The Salt Lake Tribune) Ariana Juarez, 2, who's mother was detained by ICE agents and taken to an undisclosed location last week, stands in silence during a rally by Mormon Women for Ethical Government and other concerned citizens who gathered at the Department of Homeland Security field office in West Valley City on Wed. May 3, 2017, in a show of solidarity for the young mother named Silvia who was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.