Young family heart broken after ICE d...

Young family heart broken after ICE detains 31-year-old Silvia Florez

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Ariana Juarez, 2, who's mother was detained by ICE agents and taken to an undisclosed location last week, stands in silence during a rally by Mormon Women for Ethical Government and other concerned citizens who gathered at the Department of Homeland Security field office in West Valley City on Wed. May 3, 2017, in a show of solidarity for the young mother named Silvia who was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism 5 hr LetsGetReal 5
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Wed Harley 115
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 28 LAVON AFFAIR 3
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr 28 srhino 2
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC