Woman charged in Utah homicide case sentenced to prison
A woman accused with two others of killing and robbing Steven Louis Valdez at his West Valley City home in 2015 has been sentenced to prison. Bernadette Josette Ramirez, 49, who had pleaded guilty in 3rd District Court to second-degree felony manslaughter, was sentenced last week to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.
