Utah teacher kept child porn in classroom

A middle school teacher at American Preparatory Academy in West Valley City, Utah was arrested Thursday after school administrators told police he possessed and accessed child pornography in his classroom. Michael Scott Hatfield faces seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three misdemeanor counts of accessing pornographic material on school property.

