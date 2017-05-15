Tooele County fatal shooting by police ruled justified

The fatal shooting of a mentally ill West Valley City man who authorities say pointed a rifle and handgun at officers at a hazardous waste disposal facility was ruled justified Thursday. The pair of officers who shot at Barry Michael Zumwalt, 36, will not face criminal charges, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead wrote in a Thursday letter to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office and Utah Department of Public Safety.

