The most Mormon country in the world? It's Tonga
Tribune File Photo) Chelsey Uesi, 20, performs a Tauolunga, a traditional Tongan dance, for Halaevalu Mata'aho, the Queen Mother of Tonga, during an evening prayer and celebration at a home in West Valley City, Utah, on Wednesday, August 3, 2011. Tribune File Photo) Chelsey Uesi, 20, performs a Tauolunga, a traditional Tongan dance, for Halaevalu Mata'aho, the Queen Mother of Tonga, during an evening prayer and celebration at a home in West Valley City, Utah, on Wednesday, August 3, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|18 hr
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC