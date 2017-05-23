Steward Health is merging with IASIS ...

Steward Health is merging with IASIS Healthcare, which runs five Utah hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Massachusetts-based Steward Health Care LLC is acquiring the parent of five Utah hospitals, including Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. It will merge with IASIS Healthcare LLC, according to a Steward news release, making the company "the largest private for-profit hospital operator in the United States."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mon A guy 38
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) Mon Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
LDS Hospital noise pollution May 11 No more noise pol... 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 10 NYC Kid 6
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC