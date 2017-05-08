SLCC honors its largest graduating class
Actress Diane Guerrero, star of "Orange Is the New Black" and "Jane the Virgin," speaks during the Salt Lake Community College 2017 commencement ceremony at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Friday, May 5, 2017. WEST VALLEY CITY - Graduates of Salt Lake Community College were encouraged to embrace diversity and become engaged in their communities during commencement ceremonies Friday.
