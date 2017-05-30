Sheriff honors department's best at a...

Sheriff honors department's best at awards banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer recognized the accomplishments of the department's employees during an award banquet Friday evening at Tooele Applied Technology College.As in years past, the banquet was held in conjunction with National Police Week, which was May 14-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) May 24 Jay 21
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 22 A guy 117
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) May 22 Mary Lou 36
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) May 19 tongangodz 32,099
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC