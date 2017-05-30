Sheriff honors department's best at awards banquet
Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer recognized the accomplishments of the department's employees during an award banquet Friday evening at Tooele Applied Technology College.As in years past, the banquet was held in conjunction with National Police Week, which was May 14-20.
