Salt Lake man admits shooting fleeing teen girl in mall parking lot

A Salt Lake man has admitted to shooting a 14-year-old girl as she ran from him across the Valley Fair Mall parking lot earlier this year, striking her once. Andy Minh Vuong, 18, pleaded guilty May 3 to felony discharge of a firearm, reduced from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.