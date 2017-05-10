Salt Lake man admits shooting fleeing teen girl in mall parking lot
A Salt Lake man has admitted to shooting a 14-year-old girl as she ran from him across the Valley Fair Mall parking lot earlier this year, striking her once. Andy Minh Vuong, 18, pleaded guilty May 3 to felony discharge of a firearm, reduced from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.
