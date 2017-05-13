Prison ordered for Sandy woman who embezzled $1.2M from state agency
A Sandy woman who embezzled more than $1 million from an independent state agency over 11 years is headed to federal prison. Patricia Lynn Nelson, 58, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months behind bars after pleading guilty to wire fraud in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC