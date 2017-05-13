Prison ordered for Sandy woman who em...

Prison ordered for Sandy woman who embezzled $1.2M from state agency

Friday May 5 Read more: Deseret News

A Sandy woman who embezzled more than $1 million from an independent state agency over 11 years is headed to federal prison. Patricia Lynn Nelson, 58, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months behind bars after pleading guilty to wire fraud in February.

