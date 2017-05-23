Poll: SL County mayor's approval rating drops 10 points

Amid controversy over his ongoing efforts to help reform the county's homeless service system, a new poll shows Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' approval rating has dropped 10 points over the last year - but more than 50 percent are still giving him a thumbs up. About 57 percent of Salt Lake County voters have a "very" or "somewhat" favorable opinion of the Democratic county mayor, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.