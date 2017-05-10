Police identify West Valley City man ...

Police identify West Valley City man killed in South Salt Lake crash

Monday

Police have released the name of a 24-year-old man who died Saturday in a South Salt Lake car crash. Police identified Randy Gblah, of West Valley City, as the victim.

