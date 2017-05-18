Photos: Kearns students skip school for a good cause

Kearns Junior High School students Brayden Lopez, second from left, and Joel Lino, center, play games with Lila Romero, Shirley Tripp and Bob Tripp while volunteering at the Harman Senior Center in West Valley City on Friday, May 19, 2017. Once every school year, the entire student body goes out to provide a community service.

