'Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,' PBS Kids show...
"Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes" is coming to the Maverik Center from Sept. 28-Oct. 1. The action-packed adventure features more than 20 Marvel superheroes and villains, as well as characters from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC