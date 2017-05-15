Hate crimes measure among plans for 2018 legislation
Sen. Daniel Thatcher talks to the media about the possible locations of Salt Lake County's third homeless resource center during an open house outside of the Senate Building at the Utah State Capitol campus in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 18, 2017. A measure that ramps up punishment for those found guilty of hate crimes is one of a handful of bills Thatcher and other lawmakers plan to run again in the 2018 Utah Legislature, reviving efforts after one, two or even three failed attempts during previous sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC