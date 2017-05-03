Groups Protest Pending Deportation of Utah Mother of 3
Community groups are protesting the pending deportation of a 31-year-old Mexican mother of three whose family says she was taken into custody by immigration agents while shopping with her daughter. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok said Wednesday that Silvia Avelar-Flores was taken into custody Friday in West Valley City because she had overstayed a 6-month visitor visa she was given in 1993.
