Former Utah charter school teacher arrested for allegedly bringing...

A former West Valley City charter school teacher has been arrested for allegedly bringing homemade child pornography albums or scrapbooks to his classroom. Michael Scott Hatfield, a teacher at American Preparatory Academy, at 3636 W. 3100 South, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail last Friday on suspicion of second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of accessing pornographic or indecent material on school property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.