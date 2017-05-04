Convicted felon faces new state charg...

Convicted felon faces new state charges in kidnapping of 15-year-old

21 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A West Valley man accused of trying to move to Georgia with his 15-year-old girlfriend is facing new charges in Utah after a federal judge sentenced him to prison in April. Nelson David Acosta-Melendez, 28, was charged in 3rd District Court Wednesday with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, plus four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of forgery, third-degree felonies.

