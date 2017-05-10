Concert: Imagine Dragons bringing the...

Concert: Imagine Dragons bringing their - Demons' to Utah on Oct. 13

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Imagine Dragons , which got its start in Utah County, announced on Tuesday a new album, " Evolve ," and a tour to accompany it. They will be playing Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, May 19, but there will be options to purchase them earlier.

