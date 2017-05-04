Comments
File - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Atticus Juarez, 3, nephew of Silvia Juarez, who was detained by ICE agents in a Michaels parking lot last week in front of her 8-year-old daughter, joins family and friends in support of the family in West Valley City, Utah. U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of outdated technology involving numerous computer systems and a lack of screening when visitors leave the country, according to a government watchdog report released Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Thu
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC