Armed fugitive wouldn't surrender, until pepper balls changed his mind

West Valley City police say when they stopped a car with a suspected armed fugitive inside, he and two companions ignored repeated demands to exit and surrender. Then things got spicy, and not in a good way; officers fired pepper balls into the vehicle, and soon the trio were in tears - and handcuffs.

