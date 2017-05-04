Armed fugitive wouldn't surrender, until pepper balls changed his mind
West Valley City police say when they stopped a car with a suspected armed fugitive inside, he and two companions ignored repeated demands to exit and surrender. Then things got spicy, and not in a good way; officers fired pepper balls into the vehicle, and soon the trio were in tears - and handcuffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|14 hr
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC