13 local places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Celebrated every year on May 5, Cinco de Mayo is a day set aside to commemorate Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle for Puebla. California was the first state in the country to celebrate the holiday, and since then it has spread across the country with events taking place in all communities, including Utah.
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 3
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
