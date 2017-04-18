Woman sent to prison for involvement in kidnapping men, forcing one to shoot another

A West Valley woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her part in a plot to kidnap two men over a drug debt, which ended in one of the men being forced to shoot the other. Tina Maxine Soules, 44, was given no credit for time served as she was ordered to spend at least two and up to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in the death of Cleon Knight, 34. A sentence of one to 15 years will run concurrently for kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.