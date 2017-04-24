West Valley City Police Department la...

West Valley City Police Department launches public-safety alert system

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

West Valley City a The West Valley City Police Department on Tuesday launched a system to alert residents about public-safety situations. The notification system, called CodeRed, sends texts, emails and voicemails to alert subscribers of missing children, fires, floods and other emergency situations, according to Police Chief Lee Russo.

