West Valley City man charged with pos...

West Valley City man charged with possession of counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A West Valley City man faces multiple charges after he was arrested on Interstate 80 in connection with counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.Christian A. Thomas, 29, is charged with third-degree felony possession of a forgery device and third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card, as well as misdemeanor charges of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism Fri LetsGetReal 1
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Fri Paul 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Apr 21 chelseynotclinton 28
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 20 Yeah 110
Utah sucks Apr 19 DJDorae 18
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Apr 19 Bates 40 11
LDS sisters Apr 19 Eddie1187 1
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC