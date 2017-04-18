Utah woman sentenced to prison for drug-related, execution style murder in 2013 near Snowbasin

A 44-year-old West Valley City woman is the third of four people to be sentenced in connection with the drug-related kidnapping and execution-style murder of a man near Snowbasin ski resort in 2013. Tine Maxine Soules was sentenced to prison for up to 20 years Wednesday for the Nov. 23, 2013, shooting death of 34-year-old Cleat Knight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.