Utah woman sentenced to prison for drug-related, execution style murder in 2013 near Snowbasin
A 44-year-old West Valley City woman is the third of four people to be sentenced in connection with the drug-related kidnapping and execution-style murder of a man near Snowbasin ski resort in 2013. Tine Maxine Soules was sentenced to prison for up to 20 years Wednesday for the Nov. 23, 2013, shooting death of 34-year-old Cleat Knight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Fri
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC