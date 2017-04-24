Utah Symphony to perform to 'La La Land' at USANA Amphitheater, June 24
The world tour of "La La Land" in Concert will land at West Valley City's USANA Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24, starting at 9 p.m. The Utah Symphony , with guest conductor Erik Ochsner , will perform Justin Hurwitz' Oscar-winning score live-to-film, accompanying the movie's original vocal recordings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sat
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Fri
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC