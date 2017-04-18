Utah homicide case resolves, but shooter's identity remains unclear
The last of three people accused of killing and robbing Steven Louis Valdez at his West Valley City home in 2015 has resolved their case - yet it remains unclear who shot Steven Louis Valdez. Bernadette Josette Ramirez, 48; Arturo Frias-Gonzales, 26; and Eddie Salazar, 42, were each charged with first-degree-felony counts of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, as well as other counts, in connection with the July 25, 2015 shooting death of Valdez.
