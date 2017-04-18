Utah faith leaders call for 'compassi...

Utah faith leaders call for 'compassion, civility' amid controversy over homelessness

Amid continuous and at times fierce contention over state, city and county efforts to overhaul the state's troubled homeless services system, Utah faith leaders Thursday issued a joint statement calling for "compassion and civility." "The depth and strength of a community's character can be measured by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens," according to the statement issued by the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable.

