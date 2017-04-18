UDOT head uses office-on-the-road gimmick to highlight serious problem
The Salt Lake Tribune) In an effort to promote safety in highway construction zones, UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras temporarily moved his "office" to the middle of a busy freeway as part of National Work Zone Safety week. The briefing conducted in the I-215 construction zone was done to encourage drivers to use caution for their safety as well as construction crews.
