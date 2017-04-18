Taser Changes Its Name To Axon And Offers Free Body Cameras For Police
A patrol officer in West Valley City, Utah, starts a body camera recording by pressing a button on his chest in March 2015. The West Valley City Police Department issued 190 Axon Flex body cameras for all its sworn officers to wear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Fri
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC