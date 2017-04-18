Police arrest woman suspected of robbing 6 banks in 24 hours
Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection with six bank robberies that occurred within 24 hours in the Salt Lake Valley Saturday . Nannette Louise Perkins, 40, was arrested on suspicion of robbing six banks after police received a tip and arrested Perkins in her Taylorsville home.
