Police arrest Taylorsville woman suspected in 6 weekend bank robberies
Nannette Louise Perkins, 40, was arrested after a tip to Salt Lake police led officers to the woman's home Sunday night. Perkins is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony robbery charges, according to Unified police.
