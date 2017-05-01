Church volunteers roll up sleeves to spruce up Jordan River Parkway
Volunteers from the World Mission Society Church Of God gather in West Valley City to help clean a section of ground near and around the Jordan river on Sunday, April 30, 2017. More than 70 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church Of God gathered in West Valley City to help clean a section of ground near and around the Jordan River on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC