Manhunt in west Salt Lake County for college rape suspect
Multiple law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt Friday for a rape suspect after a woman was attacked on the Salt Lake Community College's Redwood campus. The Utah Highway Patrol, which contracts with SLCC for law enforcement services, was joined by Unified Police and the West Valley City Police Department in searching for the male suspect in the 7 a.m. assault.
