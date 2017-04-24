Man tries to stop car, then shoots as...

Man tries to stop car, then shoots as it speeds from West Valley City strip mall

20 hrs ago

A West Valley City man remained behind bars Monday, the day after he allegedly tried to stop a passing car and then repeatedly fired a handgun at the vehicle as it sped away from a crowded strip mall. The 41-year-old man, who had a record of past misdemeanor drug possession and distribution convictions, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday afternoon.

West Valley City, UT

