Letter: Put a shelter in the unincorporated areal
Why was Mayor Ben McAdams in a position to push for a homeless shelter in South Salt Lake, West Valley City or Draper? If he is so interested in homeless shelters, why not put one in an unincorporated area as mayor of the county? The Democrats will still support him in a future election.
