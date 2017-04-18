How are agencies using body cams in C...

How are agencies using body cams in Colorado?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: TheDenverChannel

MARCH 2: West Valley City patrol officer Gatrell starts a body camera recording by pressing a button on his chest before he takes a theft report from a construction worker with his newly-issued body camera attached to the side of a pair of glasses on March 2, 2015 in West Valley City, Utah. West Valley City Police Department has issued 190 Taser Axon Flex body cameras for all it's sworn officers to wear starting today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism Fri LetsGetReal 1
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Fri Paul 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Apr 21 chelseynotclinton 28
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 20 Yeah 110
Utah sucks Apr 19 DJDorae 18
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Apr 19 Bates 40 11
LDS sisters Apr 19 Eddie1187 1
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC