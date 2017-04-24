Granite school bus sustains minor damage in crash, no students injured
A bus carrying students from Granite Park Junior High was part of a "minor" crash Monday, and no one was injured. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 3300 South and 700 West in West Valley City, according to a tweet from Granite School District.
