Diaz's attorney seeks more discovery time before starting trial

The trial date for the West Valley City man charged with the 2011 murder of 69-year-old Evelynne Derricott of Tooele has been canceled following an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.Rogelio Diaz, Jr., 23, is charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree felony theft.

