Clean Harbors shooting now under revi...

Clean Harbors shooting now under review by county

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

The Utah County Sheriff's Office report on the officer-involved fatal shooting at the Clean Harbors incinerator in February is in the hands of Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.The report was turned over last week during a meeting with Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff's Office and Tooele County Attorney's Office, according to Utah ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism Apr 21 LetsGetReal 1
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 21 Paul 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Apr 21 chelseynotclinton 28
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 20 Yeah 110
Utah sucks Apr 19 DJDorae 18
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Apr 19 Bates 40 11
LDS sisters Apr 19 Eddie1187 1
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC