Clean Harbors shooting now under review by county

The Utah County Sheriff's Office report on the officer-involved fatal shooting at the Clean Harbors incinerator in February is in the hands of Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.The report was turned over last week during a meeting with Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff's Office and Tooele County Attorney's Office, according to Utah ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.