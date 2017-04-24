Clean Harbors shooting now under review by county
The Utah County Sheriff's Office report on the officer-involved fatal shooting at the Clean Harbors incinerator in February is in the hands of Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.The report was turned over last week during a meeting with Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff's Office and Tooele County Attorney's Office, according to Utah ... (more)
