Bicyclist killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
A man riding a bicycle died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car in West Valley City, police said. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after the collision at 5504 W. 3500 South, according to tweets from police.
