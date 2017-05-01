Bicyclist killed in West Valley City ...

Bicyclist killed in West Valley City hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A man riding a bicycle died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car in West Valley City, police said. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after the collision at 5504 W. 3500 South, according to tweets from police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 29 ladydtoosweet 114
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 28 LAVON AFFAIR 3
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr 28 srhino 2
The Many God's of Mormonism Apr 27 Christian 3
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC